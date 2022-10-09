Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,592 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

