Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $550.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.23 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

