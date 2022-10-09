Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 478 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

