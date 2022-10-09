Stream Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2020. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 tokens. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol (STPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stream Protocol has a current supply of 497,752,641.36647921 with 285,031,863.4434792 in circulation. The last known price of Stream Protocol is 0.00257789 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $130.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streamprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

