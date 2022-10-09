StrongHands Finance (ISHND) One Day Volume Hits $22,774.00

StrongHands Finance (ISHND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, StrongHands Finance has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. StrongHands Finance has a market capitalization of $195,462.45 and approximately $22,774.00 worth of StrongHands Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Finance token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

StrongHands Finance Profile

StrongHands Finance launched on August 1st, 2021. StrongHands Finance’s total supply is 99,346,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,626,535 tokens. The official website for StrongHands Finance is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands Finance is https://reddit.com/r/stronghandsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands Finance’s official Twitter account is @shndofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StrongHands Finance is stronghandsblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling StrongHands Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands Finance (ISHND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StrongHands Finance has a current supply of 99,346,969.388439 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StrongHands Finance is 0.01657459 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,534.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stronghands.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.