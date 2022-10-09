Strs Ohio Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

CUZ stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

