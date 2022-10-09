Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.74.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

