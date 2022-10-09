Strs Ohio Sells 26,200 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Cactus worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 14.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,752,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cactus by 38.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,427,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 393,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

