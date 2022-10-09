Strs Ohio Sells 36,310 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $107.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

