Strudel Finance Price Up 10.8% This Week ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Strudel Finance has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strudel Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strudel Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Strudel Finance

Strudel Finance’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,620,894 tokens. Strudel Finance’s official website is strudel.finance. Strudel Finance’s official message board is strudelfinance.medium.com. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @cosmo_strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strudel Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel Finance ($TRDL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strudel Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Strudel Finance is 0.0128398 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strudel.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strudel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strudel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strudel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

