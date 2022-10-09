Studyum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25,003.79 (STUD)

Studyum (STUD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Studyum has a market capitalization of $25,003.79 and approximately $17,404.00 worth of Studyum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Studyum token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Studyum has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Studyum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Studyum Token Profile

Studyum’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. Studyum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Studyum’s official Twitter account is @studyum_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Studyum is https://reddit.com/r/studyum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Studyum is www.studyum.org. Studyum’s official message board is studyum-io.medium.com.

Studyum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Studyum (STUD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Studyum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Studyum is 0.00500048 USD and is up 55.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.studyum.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Studyum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Studyum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Studyum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Studyum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Studyum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.