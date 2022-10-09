Sturgeon Moon (MOON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $385.28

Sturgeon Moon (MOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Sturgeon Moon has traded down 95.6% against the dollar. Sturgeon Moon has a market cap of $385.28 and $13,524.00 worth of Sturgeon Moon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sturgeon Moon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sturgeon Moon Token Profile

Sturgeon Moon’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Sturgeon Moon’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Sturgeon Moon is https://reddit.com/r/sturgeonmoonbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sturgeon Moon’s official website is www.sturgeonmoon.xyz. The official message board for Sturgeon Moon is medium.com/@sturgeonmoonbsc. Sturgeon Moon’s official Twitter account is @sturgeonmoonbsc.

Buying and Selling Sturgeon Moon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sturgeon Moon (MOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sturgeon Moon has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sturgeon Moon is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sturgeonmoon.xyz/.”

