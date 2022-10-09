Subawu Token (SUBAWU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,189.00

Subawu Token (SUBAWU) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Subawu Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Subawu Token has a market capitalization of $18,292.39 and $40,189.00 worth of Subawu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Subawu Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Subawu Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Subawu Token Profile

Subawu Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2022. Subawu Token’s total supply is 860,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Subawu Token’s official Twitter account is @bscsubawu. The official website for Subawu Token is subawu.io.

Buying and Selling Subawu Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Subawu Token (SUBAWU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Subawu Token has a current supply of 860,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Subawu Token is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://subawu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subawu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subawu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subawu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Subawu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subawu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.