Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) target price on Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

SZU stock opened at €12.38 ($12.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 1-year high of €15.72 ($16.04).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

