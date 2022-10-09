Sugar Kingdom Price Tops $0.0197 (CANDY)

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Sugar Kingdom has a market cap of $113,411.19 and approximately $12,615.00 worth of Sugar Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sugar Kingdom token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sugar Kingdom has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,533.51 or 1.00009476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Sugar Kingdom Profile

Sugar Kingdom (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Sugar Kingdom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,750,000 tokens. Sugar Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @sugarkingdomnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sugar Kingdom is www.sugarkingdom.io.

Buying and Selling Sugar Kingdom

According to CryptoCompare, “Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sugar Kingdom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sugar Kingdom is 0.01972343 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $412.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sugarkingdom.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Kingdom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sugar Kingdom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sugar Kingdom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

