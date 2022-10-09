SugarBounce (TIP) Price Down 3.1% This Week

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One SugarBounce token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SugarBounce has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. SugarBounce has a market capitalization of $106,502.29 and approximately $8,029.00 worth of SugarBounce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SugarBounce Profile

SugarBounce (TIP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SugarBounce’s total supply is 23,134,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,884,956 tokens. The official message board for SugarBounce is sugarbouncecrypto.medium.com. The official website for SugarBounce is sugarbounce.com/?utm_source=cryptorank. SugarBounce’s official Twitter account is @sugarbouncensfw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SugarBounce is https://reddit.com/r/sugarbounce.

SugarBounce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SugarBounce (TIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SugarBounce has a current supply of 23,134,434 with 11,996,442.80575377 in circulation. The last known price of SugarBounce is 0.02101096 USD and is up 21.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $52,533.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sugarbounce.com/?utm_source=cryptorank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SugarBounce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SugarBounce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SugarBounce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

