Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 786,302 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $97,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $15,281,850. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

