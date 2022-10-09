Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $94,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $419.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

