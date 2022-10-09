Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,680,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $114,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387,108 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.