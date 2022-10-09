Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 218,043 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $120,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

