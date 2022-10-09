Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $94,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

