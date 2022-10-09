Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $100,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $6,532,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.