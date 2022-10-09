Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $113,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.