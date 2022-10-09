Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $108.06 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $108,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $141.95 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

