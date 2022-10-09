Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $112.41 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $112,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.