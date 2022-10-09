Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $119.58 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,338,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $119,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

