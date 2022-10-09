Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.41 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $96,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $55.62 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

