Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,723 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $100,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG opened at $129.23 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

