Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 562,318 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $102,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

