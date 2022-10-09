Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $115,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.76 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

