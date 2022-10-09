Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

