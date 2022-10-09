Sunny Side up (SSU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.36

Sunny Side up (SSU) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Sunny Side up has a market cap of $112.36 and $25,243.00 worth of Sunny Side up was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sunny Side up has traded down 63.7% against the US dollar. One Sunny Side up token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sunny Side up launched on February 17th, 2022. The official website for Sunny Side up is www.sunnysideup.finance. Sunny Side up’s official Twitter account is @ssu_sunnysideup. Sunny Side up’s official message board is medium.com/@official-sunnysideup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Side up (SSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Side up has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sunny Side up is 0.00011309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sunnysideup.finance/.”

