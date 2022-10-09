SUPA Foundation (SUPA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31,456.59

SUPA Foundation (SUPA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. SUPA Foundation has a market cap of $31,456.59 and $27,441.00 worth of SUPA Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUPA Foundation has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One SUPA Foundation token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SUPA Foundation was first traded on January 10th, 2022. SUPA Foundation’s official Twitter account is @supafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. SUPA Foundation’s official website is supa.foundation/home. The Reddit community for SUPA Foundation is https://reddit.com/r/supafoundation/.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPA Foundation (SUPA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. SUPA Foundation has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SUPA Foundation is 0.00786351 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supa.foundation/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPA Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPA Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPA Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

