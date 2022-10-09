SUPE (SUPE) Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

SUPE (SUPE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. SUPE has a market cap of $33,641.25 and approximately $66,140.00 worth of SUPE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUPE has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One SUPE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SUPE

SUPE’s launch date was September 12th, 2021. SUPE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUPE is supe.com. SUPE’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity.

SUPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPE (SUPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SUPE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SUPE is 0.03231889 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,028.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

