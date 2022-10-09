Super Cat Coin (SuperCat) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,546.00

Super Cat Coin (SuperCat) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Super Cat Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Cat Coin has traded up 115.7% against the dollar. Super Cat Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.95 and $26,546.00 worth of Super Cat Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Cat Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Super Cat Coin Token Profile

Super Cat Coin’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Super Cat Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Super Cat Coin’s official Twitter account is @supercatcoin. Super Cat Coin’s official website is supercatcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Super Cat Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Cat Coin (SuperCat) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Super Cat Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Super Cat Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supercatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Cat Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Cat Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Cat Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Cat Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Cat Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.