Super Whale DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $129,420.37 (SWDAO)

Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Super Whale DAO has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Whale DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Whale DAO has a market cap of $129,420.37 and $13,072.00 worth of Super Whale DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Super Whale DAO Token Profile

Super Whale DAO launched on February 21st, 2022. Super Whale DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Super Whale DAO is www.superwhale.com. Super Whale DAO’s official Twitter account is @superwhaledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Whale DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Super Whale DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Super Whale DAO is 0.00129412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,757.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superwhale.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Whale DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Whale DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Whale DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

