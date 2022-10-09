Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Super Whale DAO has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Super Whale DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Super Whale DAO has a total market capitalization of $129,420.37 and $13,072.00 worth of Super Whale DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Whale DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Super Whale DAO Token Profile

Super Whale DAO’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Super Whale DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Super Whale DAO’s official website is www.superwhale.com. Super Whale DAO’s official Twitter account is @superwhaledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Whale DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Whale DAO (SWDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Super Whale DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Super Whale DAO is 0.00129412 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,757.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superwhale.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Whale DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Whale DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Whale DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Whale DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Whale DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.