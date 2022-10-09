Supercars (CAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $908,403.94

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Supercars token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $908,403.94 and $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.86 or 0.99972426 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064324 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

CAR is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2022. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Supercars is https://reddit.com/r/supercars001. Supercars’ official message board is medium.com/@supercarsau. Supercars’ official website is supercarsvip.com. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @car_dao1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars (CAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supercars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supercars is 0.1520755 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,621.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supercarsvip.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

