Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as low as $8.60. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 62,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 660,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

