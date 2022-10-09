SuperStep (SGMT) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

SuperStep (SGMT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, SuperStep has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. SuperStep has a market cap of $2,914.11 and $10,357.00 worth of SuperStep was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperStep token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperStep Token Profile

SuperStep was first traded on May 19th, 2022. SuperStep’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. SuperStep’s official Twitter account is @superstepo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperStep is www.superstep.org. The Reddit community for SuperStep is https://reddit.com/r/superstep.

SuperStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperStep (SGMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperStep has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperStep is 0.00004819 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $103.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.superstep.org/.”

