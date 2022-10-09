Supreme Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $474,239.08 (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Supreme Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $474,239.08 and approximately $12,345.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Supreme Finance

Supreme Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 tokens. Supreme Finance’s official message board is supremefinance.medium.com. The official website for Supreme Finance is www.supremefinance.io. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @supremefinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supreme Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supreme Finance has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supreme Finance is 0.03700353 USD and is down -36.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,703.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.supremefinance.io/.”

