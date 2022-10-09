Suteku (SUTEKU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Suteku (SUTEKU) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Suteku has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suteku has a total market cap of $42.54 and $16,440.00 worth of Suteku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suteku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Suteku Profile

Suteku was first traded on October 25th, 2021. Suteku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,721 tokens. Suteku’s official Twitter account is @sokuswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suteku is sokuswap.finance. The Reddit community for Suteku is https://reddit.com/r/SokuSwapOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Suteku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suteku (SUTEKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Suteku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Suteku is 0.00004982 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $655.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Sokuswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suteku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suteku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suteku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

