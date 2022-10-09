Suuper (SUUPER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,305.00

Suuper (SUUPER) traded down 55.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Suuper has a market cap of $1,576.65 and $26,305.00 worth of Suuper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suuper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suuper has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suuper

Suuper’s genesis date was March 30th, 2022. Suuper’s official Twitter account is @suuperprotocol. The official website for Suuper is suuperprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Suuper

According to CryptoCompare, “Suuper (SUUPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Suuper has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Suuper is 0.00308096 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://suuperprotocol.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suuper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suuper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suuper using one of the exchanges listed above.

