SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.24.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $341.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

