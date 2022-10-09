SwinCoin Price Down 99.8% This Week (SWIN)

SwinCoin (SWIN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, SwinCoin has traded 99.8% lower against the dollar. SwinCoin has a market capitalization of $94.75 and $33,452.00 worth of SwinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwinCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwinCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SwinCoin Profile

SwinCoin launched on November 6th, 2021. SwinCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwinCoin is medium.com/@swincoin_io. The Reddit community for SwinCoin is https://reddit.com/r/swincoin_io. SwinCoin’s official Twitter account is @swincoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwinCoin is swincoin.io.

SwinCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwinCoin (SWIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SwinCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SwinCoin is 0.00000097 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swincoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.