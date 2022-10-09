Switch (ESH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Switch (ESH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Switch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $89,417.60 and approximately $41.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Switch’s genesis date was January 5th, 2018. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch (ESH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Switch has a current supply of 12,113,793.0641682 with 12,113,792.7641682 in circulation. The last known price of Switch is 0.00737181 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $41.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.switch.ag.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

