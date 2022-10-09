Synapse Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Million (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Synapse Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Synapse Network

Synapse Network was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 tokens. The official website for Synapse Network is synapse.network. The official message board for Synapse Network is synapsenetwork.medium.com. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @synapsenetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse Network (SNP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse Network has a current supply of 199,275,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse Network is 0.01797547 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $608.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapse.network/.”

