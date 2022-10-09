Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

