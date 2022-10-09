System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 9.7%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 2,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock worth $15,442,529 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

