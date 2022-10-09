Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,572 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 648,093 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

